Hurricane Ian – Florida and Midlands Impacts

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall near Fort Myers, Florida, Wednesday afternoon with devastating impacts – wind, flooding rain, flooding from the ocean. Then the storm will move across Florida and weaken substantially. We’ll see its impacts on Friday, where we’ll get a wind-swept soaking. The wind will not be strong enough to cause major problems – likely just a few power outages from limbs coming down. The biggest threat to us is flooding from rainfall. The good news leading up to Friday’s rain is that it hasn’t rained here in a while, so the ground can absorb a fair amount of rain. That said, we’ll still see some local flooding on roads and creeks. As it looks now, the storm will blow through by early Saturday, with just some showers lingering Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Stay tuned.