Marine electrical system company announces expansion in Dorchester County, creating 38 new jobs

Dorchester County announced New Wire Marine will expand their operations in the county, opening 38 new jobs over the next five years

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)- Dorchester County announced New Wire Marine will expand their operations in the county, creating 38 new jobs over the next five years.

The marine electrical system design company offers an assortment of American-made marine switch panels, professional-grade marine products, gauge and meter panels, and other electrical products.

New Wire Marine will invest $1.8 million in a new 8,000 square-foot warehouse at it’s North Charleston location.

This expansion aims to create company growth by doubling the current production floor size to allow for more machinery.

Individuals who are interested in applying, visit the company’s careers page.