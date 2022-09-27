Military members encouraged to apply for free deer hunts in memory of soldier

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) will be hosting two free deer hunts for members of the military community.

The events are in memory of U.S. Army Spc. Thomas Caughman who was killed in 2014 while serving in Baghdad during Operation Iraqi Freedom. The Lexington native was killed when his Humvee was struck by rocket-propelled grenades and small arms fire.

The hunts will be open to active-duty, retired, reserved and disabled military members. The events will be held on Nov. 11 and Dec. 2 at Cowden Plantation in Jackson, SC.

Applications will be accepted until Oct. 30 and winners of the free deer hunts will be chosen through a drawing.

Those selected for the hunt will be provided with lunch and will have the opportunity to tour the Jarrett Rifles Gun Shop and Museum.

The application can be found HERE.

Please send completed forms to caughmanveteranhunt@dnr.sc.gov.