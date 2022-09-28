Benedict holds steady In HBCU football polls

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The undefeated Benedict College Tigers football team continues to be a staple in several polls.

Benedict, 4-0 and off to their best start since resuming the football program in 1995 and possibly for the first time in school history, remained second in the Ultimate HBCU Sports Division II poll, and third in the HBCU Division II Coaches Poll by BOXTOROW, as well as third in the HBCU Sports-Pro Media Association.

Despite winning last week, Benedict dropped one spot to 12th in the College Football Network HBCU 15, one spot ahead of this week’s opponent, Fort Valley State. Benedict is the third-highest ranked Division II team in that poll. In the initial Black College Sports Network (BCSN) power rankings, Benedict is fifth, one spot behind Fort Valley State.

In the American Football Coaches Association Top-25 poll, Benedict received four votes, while Fort Valley State received three votes.

The Tigers defense also continues to rank among the best in Division II. The Tigers rank third in the country in scoring defense, giving up just 8.5 points per game; and fourth in total defense, giving up 201.5 yards per game.

The Tigers are scheduled to travel to take on Fort Valley State on Saturday at 2 p.m., although FVSU officials are watching the weather forecast.

Ultimate HBCU Sports Division II poll

Rank Team Previous Rank Record 1 Virginia Union 1 4-0 2 Benedict 2 4-0 3 Albany State 3 3-1 4 Fort Valley State 4 4-0 5 Langston 6 4-0 6 Virginia State 7 3-1 7 Fayetteville State 5 2-2 8 Bowie State 9 2-2 9 Shaw 10 2-2 10 Lane NR 2-2

HBCU Division II Coaches Poll by BOXTOROW

No. Team (1st place) W-L Pts Last Week 1 Virginia Union (18) 4-0 207 1 2 Albany State (3) 3-1 172 2 3 Benedict 4-0 165 3 4 Fort Valley State 4-0 142 4 5 Virginia State 3-1 120 6 6 Bowie State 2-2 92 7 7 Fayetteville State 2-2 81 5 8 Shaw 2-2 72 9 9 Lane 2-2 36 10 10 Savannah State 1-2 21 NR