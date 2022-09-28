Irmo High School collecting recyclable materials Oct. 15

Irmo High School will be hosting a recycling event for Lexington and Richland counties on Oct. 15, from 8 am- 12 pm.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Irmo High School will be hosting a recycling event for Lexington and Richland counties on Oct. 15, from 8 am- 12 pm.

Organizers say they will be accepting cooking oil, five boxes of paper for shredding, eight tires, eight electronics, and scrap metal.

Paint and hazardous waste will not be collected during the event.

For more information, contact Laura Hunt at (803) 785-3325 Ext.6 or email at lhunt@lex-co.com