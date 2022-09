Parents warned of candy-resembling fentanyl ahead of Halloween

The Federal Government is cracking down on fentanyl.

(CNN)— The Federal Government is cracking down on fentanyl.

Attorney General Merrick Garland warned of the dangers of “rainbow colored pills.”

They are designed to look like candy or prescription drugs, but can be deadly.

Over the last several months, the Drug Enforcement Administration has seized millions of these pills as part of its “one pill can kill” initiative.