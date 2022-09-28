Statewide dog fighting operation lands 21 people behind bars

Columbia, SC ((WOLO) — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) along with several other local, state, and federal agencies have now nabbed 21 people in connection with dog fighting rings around through out the Palmetto State. According to arrest warrants obtained by ABC Columbia News, in some cases dogs were actively fighting when the warrants were served at various locations. The arrests are part of a statewide operation to shut down dog fighting rings and in the process helped authorities rescue 305 dogs. According to SLED this is the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina History.

SLED Chief Mark Keel says,

“SLED continues to see the devastating impact of dogfightinng across South Carolina. Animal fighting is both inhumane and illegal. Law enforcement often finds that guns, illicit drugs, human trafficking, and child abuse are involved with instances of animal abuse,….This operation was only a success because multiple agencies made up of dedicated professionals worked tirelessly for justice.”

So far eighteen of the suspects in this sting have been charged and remain in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Others are being held at Orangeburg and Lee County Detention Centers. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Authorities are asking anyone who may suspect dog fighting in their community to call 1800 424-9121.