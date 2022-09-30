Family of fallen CPD officer start GoFundme page

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The family of a Columbia Master Police officer who died last weekend have started a GoFundMe page for the fallen officer. Columbia Police shared the account information on their twitter account which was started by Officer Tyrell Owens Riley’s little sister. According to her, the unexpected death of Riley has been devastating and are hoping to raise money to “maintain the stability his young daughter and family left behind”.

As of Thursday night, more than $2,400 dollars has been raised to assist the family during their time of need.

Master Officer Owens Riley passed away Saturday September 24, 2022 after suffering a medical emergency during a physical portion of SWAT training with the Columbia Police Department.

If you would like to donate you can do so by clicking on the link provided HERE