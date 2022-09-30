Large pine tree falls on car, injuring driver on Piney Grove Road

(Courtesy: Irmo Fire Dist./Facebook) Driver hurt after a tree fell on her vehicle on Piney Grove Road. (Courtesy: Irmo Fire Dist./Facebook) Driver hurt after a tree fell on her vehicle on Piney Grove Road.

(Courtesy: Irmo Fire Dist./Facebook) Crews working to get the driver out after a tree fell on her car on Piney Grove Road. (Courtesy: Irmo Fire Dist./Facebook) Crews working to get the driver out after a tree fell on her car on Piney Grove Road.

(Courtesy: Irmo Fire Dist./Facebook) EMS and Irmo firefighters work to rescue the victim from the car. (Courtesy: Irmo Fire Dist./Facebook) EMS and Irmo firefighters work to rescue the victim from the car.

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – Irmo Firefighters say a driver is recovering after a large pine tree fell on her car Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say the windy conditions caused the tree to fall on the moving vehicle on Piney Grove Road, crushing the roof and trapping the driver inside.

Officials say the vehicle then continued down Piney Grove several hundred yards, coming to a stop in a yard against another tree.

Lexington County EMS treated her while Irmo Fire crews cut her out of the vehicle.

Authorities say she was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.