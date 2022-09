7/26

EWELL, JOSEPH ALLEN

DRUGS / POSS. OF OTHER CONTROLLED SUB. IN SCHED. I TO V - 2ND OR SUB. OFFENSE DRUGS / TRAFFICKING IN HEROIN, MORPH., ETC, 4 G OR MORE, BUT LESS THAN 14 G - 2ND OR SUB. OFFENSE DRUGS / TRAFFICKING IN METH OR COCAINE BASE - 10 G OR MORE, BUT LESS THAN 28 G - 3RD OR SUB. OFFENSE (FEL., 25Y TO 30Y)