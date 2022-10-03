Lancaster, SC (WOLO) — The Agents with the South Carolina Department of Revenue arrested a Lancaster woman accused of tax fraud.

43-year-old Kenishi Ingram faces 12 counts of making or assisting in the preparation of false South Carolina individual income tax returns after allegedly preparing tax returns using false information for four years.

According to arrest warrants some of the returns had false schedules, and some included false income, expenses, deductions or losses. there’s no word yet on any bond or trial at this time.