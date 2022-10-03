Peloton signs deals with Hilton hotels to carry bikes nationwide

(CNN)— Peloton announced a deal with Hilton Hotels that will put its exercise bikes into the workout rooms of 5400 hotels nationwide.

Currently, 300 Hilton Hotels already have Pelotons, but officials say that they were bought by individual operators.

The bikes are expected to start popping up in Hilton’s within the next few weeks.