Prominent Investment Firm Concludes that Solar is 33% Cheaper than Gas

Guggenheim Partners (a large financial services company that focuses on investment banking, asset management, capital markets services, and insurance services, with over $300 billion in assets under management) has concluded that creating electricity from solar power is now a lot less expensive (33% less) than producing electricity with natural gas. Guggenheim also says that wind turbines are 44% less costly at producing electricity than burning natural gas. You can read all about it here: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-10-03/solar-is-now-33-cheaper-than-gas-power-in-us-guggenheim-says