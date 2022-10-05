Blythewood H.S. switches to E-Learning Thursday following ‘active shooter’ hoax

Image: RCSD responds to Blythewood H.S. after reports of an active shooter on the campus October 5, 2022. Deputies say the report was later determined to be a hoax.

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland Two School District announces plans to make a change in their schedule following threats made to several schools across the state including Blythewood High. School administrators say students, parents as well as employees have gone above and beyond while to go through some terrifying moments following calls reporting shots fired at the facility Wednesday. While the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the calls claiming there was an active shooter at the school were false, officials with Blythewood tell ABC Columbia News it was an “extremely stressful situation” that may have led to trauma and a need for counseling for many of their students and staff.

Starting Thursday October 6, 2022 Blythewood High School will be a asynchronous e-learning day for students which will allow children to learn their lessons, do their homework, and other academic from their homes. Employees are asked to report to the school Thursday at 8:30a.m, during at which time members of the Richland Two Learning Support Services team will be on hand to offer educators guidance to help them cope with what took place Wednesday, and how they will be able to better assist each student once they return to the campus Friday October 7, 2022

Officials say they are speechless about the incident and the terror it caused those who were at the school, as well as Richland Two parents who showed up at the school in droves as soon as the details of what later turned out to be a hoax was reported. While there were no injuries reported, school officials say they understand the emotional scars it may have created will need to be addressed.

Blythewood High School will be open from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., and students or their parents can stop by and pick up anything that may have been left at the school during the chaos of Wednesday’s incident. All students assignments will be posted on Google Classroom Thursday where students will be able to complete work until the end of the day Tuesday October 11, 2022. This must be done in order for students to be counted as present on October 6, 2022.

If your child receives bagged lunches they will still be available for pickup in the cafeteria between the hours of 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Virtual counseling services for those who need them will be available from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Parents and students will receive a link via email that will allow them connect with someone they can talk to about what they have experienced. That counseling will be available again on Friday when students are scheduled to report back to the High School and will remain in place as long as the services are needed.