Goodwill launches website hoping to fund community-based programs

(CNN)— Goodwill announced the launch of an online website, marking its first online presence.

On the site, shoppers can browse through hundreds of thousands of items including second hand women’s, men’s and kids clothing, books, specialty and collectors items and home decor.

Net proceeds from each online sale goes back to the region that the item was sourced from.

The goal for the website is to fund community-based programs throughout the United States.