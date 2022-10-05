Governor Henry McMaster declares October ‘South Carolina Manufacturing’ month

COURTESY OF: SC WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PRESS RELEASE

ANDERSON, S.C. (WOLO) Governor McMaster proclaimed October as South Carolina Manufacturing Month. Today’s announcement was to recognize the importance of South Carolina’s manufacturing industry.

In a press release, the Governor said “Manufacturing is at the heart of what makes South Carolina a great place to work and live. This incredible industry has been a driving force for prosperity throughout our state and will continue to be a pillar of our economy for generations to come.”

The announcement was made alongside South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance leaders at the Anderson-Oconee-Pickens Business & Industry Showcase.

The annual showcase provides a two-day educational opportunity for 8th graders from the three counties to learn about manufacturing industry careers and meet with business leaders.