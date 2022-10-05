Governor Henry McMaster declares October ‘South Carolina Manufacturing’ month
Governor McMaster proclaimed October as South Carolina Manufacturing Month.
ANDERSON, S.C. (WOLO) Governor McMaster proclaimed October as South Carolina Manufacturing Month. Today’s announcement was to recognize the importance of South Carolina’s manufacturing industry.
In a press release, the Governor said “Manufacturing is at the heart of what makes South Carolina a great place to work and live. This incredible industry has been a driving force for prosperity throughout our state and will continue to be a pillar of our economy for generations to come.”
The announcement was made alongside South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance leaders at the Anderson-Oconee-Pickens Business & Industry Showcase.
The annual showcase provides a two-day educational opportunity for 8th graders from the three counties to learn about manufacturing industry careers and meet with business leaders.