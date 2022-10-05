Newberry Coroner identifies driver killed in 18-wheeler collision on I-26

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver involved in a collision with an 18-wheeler on I-26 Tuesday.

Coroner Laura Kneece identified the victim as Ulysses Angeles, 25, of Blythewood.

According to Highway Patrol, an 18-wheeler was driving on I-26 West near mile marker 72, when the driver changed lanes and hit Angeles’ vehicle.

This caused Angeles to travel into the median, overturn and hit the cable barrier, causing Angeles to be ejected from the vehicle.

Troopers say the driver of the 18-wheeler wasn’t hurt.

Coroner Kneece says Angeles was not wearing a seatbelt and this marks the third collision this month where the driver was not wearing one.

Highway Patrol and the Coroner’s Office are investigating.