Beaufort Co., S.C. (WJCL)–The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort City Police Department, as well as other first responders are on scene at Beaufort High School for a report of shots fired.

The call came in at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Emergency services are actively clearing the school. At this time, no victims have been located.

This is a developing story. WJCL has a crew en route to the high school. We will update this article as we learn more.