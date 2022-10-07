Narcotics investigation leads to seizure of drugs and 30 firearms

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department arrested Samuel Braxton, 25, for trafficking marijuana and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Braxton was taken into custody by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s SWAT team on Thursday after they entered his Crestline Drive home in Orangeburg.

Braxton’s arrest followed a long-term narcotics investigation that led to the seizure of dozens of firearms and more than 30 pounds of marijuana. Thirty firearms, including shotguns, rifles, pistols, and multiple drum magazines were confiscated along with gummy bears that contained marijuana, says officials.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says, “This operation has resulted in a lot of drugs and weapons from reaching the streets of our county. Some of these narcotics were aimed at our children.”

The investigation was supported by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).