No. 19 Wolves return to winning ways with 42-21 win over Barton

NEWBERRY, S.C. – Returning to the friendly confines of Setzler Field after suffering their first loss of the season last week, the No. 19 Newberry College (5-1, 3-1 SAC) football team was able to pick up a win over the Bulldogs of Barton College by a score of 42-21 on Saturday, October 8.

The first week with a new signal caller in the backfield for the Wolves with junior Brayden Phillips (Lancaster, S.C.) making his first start of the season saw the Newberry offense return to its usual form as they were able to tally 324 yards in the contest. Phillips was able to account for 127 yards through the air of seven completions with his receivers finding the end zone twice. Sophomore running back Mario Anderson (Summerville, S.C.) averaged nearly a first-down per rush in the contest as he was able to take sixteen touches 159 yards on the ground for three scores.

Graduate tight end Tommy Washington (Spartanburg, S.C.) found the end zone twice on the night, once with a power package run for five yards as well as the game opening 43-yard reception for six. Graduate Deshun Kitchings (Aiken, S.C.) hauled in a pair of grabs on the night for 41 yards while senior Andre Banks (Lincolnville, S.C.) notched an 18-yard touchdown reception.

Junior Luke Taylor (Summerville, S.C.) led the defense with eight tackles on the night and hauled in the lone interception of the contest. Sophomore Khris Walton (Merrillville, Ky.) and junior Trey Irby (Irmo, S.C.) each were able to secure a sack on the day with Walton forcing a loss of eight yards. Senior AJ Valentine (Johnston, S.C.) led the Wolves defensive effort on the day with two pass break-ups.

The Wolves would start the contest with possession after winning the coin toss and electing to receive. After a great 44-yard return by Kitchings set the Wolves up in enemy territory, Newberry needed just three plays to take their first lead of the contest as Phillips found Washington on the right side of the field and he was able to break a few tackles down the sideline for the 43-yard score, giving them the 7-0 lead.

However, Barton would methodically move the ball down field on their first drive of the contest and punched it in from the one-yard line to pull the score back even. But again, the Wolves would not take long to strike as they would only need two plays this time as another great return from Kitchings set up a pair of Anderson rushes that put the Wolves up 14-7. Barton again responded with a long drive of their own, answering the Wolves touchdown with the two teams each taking 14 points out of the first quarter.

Newberry started the second quarter amid a drive and would capitalize on it as Washington would punch it in on the ground from five yards out to give the Wolves the lead for good, 21-14. Two plays after the first scoreless drive of the contest for Barton, the Wolves would extend their lead to double that of their opponents as Anderson would break off a 63-yard scamper to give the Wolves the 28-14 lead. The Wolves would close out the opening half of play with another Anderson capped touchdown drive, thanks in part to a costly pass interference call on the Bulldogs, as they took the 35-14 lead into the halftime break.

Barton was stymied on their opening drive of the third quarter and the Wolves would carry their momentum from the first half into the second as Phillips would convert the 18-yard pass to Banks in the end zone to increase the Newberry advantage to 42-14. The remainder of the third quarter would go scoreless for both sides and Barton was able to kick-off the fourth quarter with seven points, but that would close out the scoring on the night as they Wolves took home the 42-21 win.

Newberry hits the road next weekend as they make the trip to the Old North State to take on the Catawba Indians. Kick-off in Salisbury, N.C. is set for 6:00 p.m.