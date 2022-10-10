RCSD: Columbia High School student charged with possession of firearm on school grounds
Richland County Sheriff's Department says a Columbia High School student has been charged after the 14 year old male was found in possession of a firearm on school property.
School officials say they were made aware that the student had a gun and found a loaded weapon in his book bag. The gun and student were turned over to School Resource Officers.
The student is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, unlawful carry, and possession of a firearm under 18.
Deputies say there is no evidence that any students or staff were threatened or presented with the gun.