Screaming Eagles strive for even playing field for those with special needs

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is participated in a softball game for the community Monday evening.

The game was played with the Screaming Eagles special needs team at Chapin High School. The Screaming Eagles has played with the Department in the past few years. The founder of the team, Patrick Bowers tells ABC Columbia News he hopes having events like this can help break the stigma of police approaching people of special needs.

