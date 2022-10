Amazon Prime early access sales begin today

It’s day one of Amazon's new prime early access sale.

(CNN)— It’s day one of Amazon’s new prime early access sale.

Today and tomorrow, you’ll find deep discounts for prime members on everything from electronics, home and kitchen products, and must-have toys to beauty favorites and top fashion picks.

Prime day typically only happens once a year in June so this is a bonus sale for those hoping to save on gifts for the holidays!