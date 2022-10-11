Castellanos plates 3, Phillies hold off Braves 7-6 in NLDS

Game 2 is Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta before the series shifts to Philly.

Castellanos had a run-scoring single in the first — the Phillies jumping ahead 2-0 before many fans had settled in their seats for the lunchtime start — and added a two-run single in the fourth.

Castellanos came in hitting .148 (4 for 27) in seven postseason games. He had nearly as many hits in this one, going 3 for 5.

And that sliding catch on William Contreras’ liner might have saved the day for the Phillies,

Max Fried, whose last postseason start produced six shutouts innings in a World Series-clinching victory over the Astros, failed to get through the fourth against the Phillies.

The Braves ace was roughed up for eight hits and six runs — two of them unearned, but that was because of a throwing error by Fried.

The Phillies, on the other hand, have been playing like playoff-hardened veterans even though their 11-year postseason drought was the National League’s longest.

They started the season dismally, which led to the firing of manager Joe Girardi in early June.

Rob Thomson guided a remarkable turnaround as interim manager, the Phillies bouncing back to claim the NL’s final wild card.

Thomson had the interim removed from his title on Monday, agreeing to a two-year deal to remain at the helm through 2024. The Phillies gave him quite a thank-you in his first game as plain ol’ manager.

Fried routinely retired the first two hitters of the game, but the Phillies suddenly strung together four straight singles — all of them to the opposite field — for a 2-0 lead.

The last two of them were run-scoring hits by Castellanos and Bohm.

D’Arnaud halved the deficit with a homer deep into the left-field seats leading off the second, but 22-year-old starter Ranger Suárez and the Phillies were not flustered.

Bouncing right back in the third, Philadelphia tacked on two more runs after J.T. Realmuto reached on Fried’s errant throw.

Bohm picked up his second RBI with a sacrifice fly and Jean Segura followed with a two-out single to center.

The Phillies knocked out Fried in the fourth, the left-hander leaving with runners at second and third. Jesse Chavez had a chance to escape the jam after he struck out Realmuto, but Castellanos came through with another two-our hit — a single to left that brought home two more runs for a 6-1 lead.

Suárez went just 3 1/3 innings but made a couple of big pitches to keep the Braves from rallying.

After walking two to load the bases in the first, Suarez escaped on Contreras’ inning-ending double play.

Atlanta loaded the bases again in the third, but d’Arnaud struck out on a high fastball out of the zone. Suárez pumped his fist emphatically on the way to the dugout.

The Braves put two more runners aboard in the fourth. This time, the threat ended with Dansby Swanson whiffing at a 3-2 pitch from Andrew Bellatti, who was given the win.