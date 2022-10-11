Fort Jackson releases identity of deceased soldier

Ft. Jackson, S.C. (WOLO)– Officials at Fort Jackson have identified a soldier who died on the base on October 7th.

A spokesperson says Pvt. Danielle Shields from Decatur, GA was found unresponsive in her barracks.

“This is a very hard time for all who knew Danielle and we continue to provide comfort to her teammates,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly. “Chaplains and other medical professionals are helping those who are in need.”

Officials say the death was not related to training or COVID and that it is under investigation.