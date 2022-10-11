Pet of the Week: Clementine!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Meet Clementine! This 7-month-old tuxedo kitty is up for adoption at Columbia Animal Services. Shelter staff say she was brought in as a stray with an injured leg. Unfortunately, the leg couldn’t be saved and was amputated. Clementine is now a tripod kitty adapting well to her life with three legs. She hasn’t slowed down a bit!

Clementine is the ‘purrfect’ cuddle buddy, just wants to lay on her human’s lap, and will likely adapt well to a home with other pets. However, shelter staff say due to her condition, she will need to be adopted to an indoor home only. Her adoption fee is $35.

Columbia Animal Services is holding an adoption special this month in spirit of Halloween. Starting October 24th through October 31st, all adoptions will be just $15.

Adopt Clementine today at 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209.