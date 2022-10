RCSD: Overnight shooting at Prescott Road under investigation

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating an overnight shooting Tuesday.

It happened after 2 a.m. at the 1000 block of Prescott Road.

Deputies have not released further details as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You could receive a cash reward for any tips that lead to an arrest.