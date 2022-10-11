Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. aware of social media threats against Richland County Schools

Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are aware of the alleged social media threats made mentioning Columbia and Richland County Schools.
Jessica Mejia,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are aware of the alleged social media threats made mentioning Columbia and Richland County Schools.

Officials from the department say they have not found any credible information to support the circulating threats.

All threats are investigated and taken seriously when received, say authorities.

