Task force recommends anxiety screenings for kids as young as 8

(CNN)— According to data from the CDC, between 2016 and 2019, nearly six million children were diagnosed with anxiety and nearly three million were diagnosed with depression.

Since 2016, the US Preventative Services Task Force has urged screening for depression in kids 12 and older and now the task force is recommending anxiety screening for kids as young as 8.

Both recommendations apply to children who don’t have a diagnosed mental health condition and are not showing any recognized symptoms.

The task force says the screenings should help identify conditions early so children and teens can get the help they need as early as possible.