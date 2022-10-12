Delta and Starbucks ink new rewards deal

CNN— Delta announced they just signed a deal with Starbucks.

Beginning today, the coffee chain is awarding one Delta air mile for every $1 spent at Starbucks in an effort to bring “two of America’s most highly regarded loyalty programs” together.

Customers will need to link their Starbucks rewards and Delta Skymiles accounts together online in order to begin receiving miles on purchases made at Starbucks locations.

Another incentive to the program—on flight days, Delta customers will earn double points on their Starbucks orders.