Paxlovid can negatively interact with common heart medications

A new study warns the oral anti-viral covid-19 treatment Paxlovid can negatively interact with common heart medications.

Interactions between Paxlovid and certain blood thinners can cause an increased risk of bleeding.

When combined with some cholesterol medications such as Statins, it can be toxic to the liver. Interactions with certain blood pressure medications could cause low blood pressure, flushing and swelling.

Experts say dosages should be adjusted or temporarily discontinued while a patient is taking Paxlovid, which is taken over five days.