Prosecutors call Parkland shooting ‘systematic massacre’

(CNN) — A “systematic massacre.” That’s what prosecutors called the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland, Florida four years ago.

Now, Nikolas Cruz is being sentenced. The prosecution talked about the cruelty of the shooting saying Cruz researched other deadly shootings and came up with a “tactical and purposeful” plan for murder. Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. The jury will decide if Cruz spends the rest of his life in prison or gets puts to death.