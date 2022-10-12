School threats from TikTok challenge continues in Midlands

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) –The trend of threats against schools on social media continued today in the midlands.

Richland School District Two officials say Spring Valley and Richland Northeast were placed on secure protocol and Columbia police say a threat was investigated at C.A. Johnson High School.

so far officials say none of the threats have been credible.

A Lower Richland High School student was arrested in connection with a false call to police.

Monday deputies responded to the high school after receiving a call that there was a shooting on campus. the call was quickly determined to be false by investigators. A 16-year-old student has been charged with unlawful use of 911, aggravated breach of peace and unlawful communication and is booked at the Juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.