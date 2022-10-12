Slight improvement for SC students’ ACT scores

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The SC Dept. of Education reports high school juniors in South Carolina scored slightly higher in 2021 on the annual college readiness exam.

According to a department spokesperson students in SC had an average composite score of 18.5 in ’22, up from 18.3 in ’21.

Nationally, officials say the average score was 19.8, the lowest in more than 30 years.

In a statement provided to ABC Columbia News, State Superintendent Molly Spearman says, “The moderate gains we see with the ACT are consistent with other assessment results we have seen this year. We are encouraged by growth but know there’s more work to be done. Our focus is on continued growth and bridging the achievement gaps, so that moderate gains can become sustained and significant progress for South Carolina students.”