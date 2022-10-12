Subway’s newest menu paying off, record-setting sales reported

Since debuting its new menu, Subway says sales at its stores rose 8.4%.

CNN— Since debuting its new menu, Subway says sales at its stores rose 8.4%.

According to the sub shop, for the past 18 months it has had record-setting sales across roughly 20,000 locations in the U.S. thanks to its new Subway series menu.

The Subway series is a more neatly organized menu divided into four categories—Cheese Steaks, Italianos, Chicken and Clubs and consists of three selections per category.

All 12 sandwiches are new to the menu and replace previous versions.