Supreme Court declines appeal from Dylann Roof

CNN— Dylann Roof, a white nationalist, was sentenced to death for killing nine people in 2015 at a historically black church in Charleston.

Following that Federal Court conviction, he pled guilty in 2017 to state murder and attempted murder charges.

He received nine consecutive life sentences and three consecutive 30-year sentences on those counts.

This appeal is Roof’s latest attempt to overturn his sentence after a lower court affirmed it last year.