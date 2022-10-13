January 6 House Select Committee holding hearing today

The House Select Committee investigating the Capitol attack is holding a hearing later on today.

Multiple sources say it will serve as a closing argument ahead of the November midterms.

Committee members say they hope to show the U.S. is experiencing a “clear and present danger” to democracy.

They’ll present new evidence they say links former President Donald Trump to efforts to overturn the election.

Committee member Jamie Raskin says they plan to show ties between extremists and Trump allies Michael Flynn, Roger Stone, and Steve Bannon.

Trump pardoned all three before leaving office.