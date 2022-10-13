OurRelationship program offers to help couples with relationship issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you are having trouble in your relationship, one program is offering some tools that may fix your problems.

Curtis spoke with Dr. Brian Doss, President & Co-Founder of the OurRelationship program, about how the program offers different activities for couples to address issues regarding mental health, physical health, dealing with children’s emotional and behavioral problems among others.

They also have tailored programs for the following:

Opposite sex couples

Same-sex couples

Military couples

Spanish-speaking couples

Individuals

For more information on how you and your partner can take part in the program, visit their website.