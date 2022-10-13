Unemployment claims up in SC

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– According to the Department first time unemployment claims increased by more than 500 in the past week.

Officials say in the week between October 2nd and October 8th 2,051 people filed for first time unemployment insurance compared with 1,538 during the previous week.

According to the agency, a person on unemployment receives $287.58 per week.

Since the start of the pandemic in March of ’20 , officials say more than one million people in South Carolina have filed for jobless benefits.