Lexington man sentenced to 7 years in deadly boat crash

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A Lexington man has been sentenced to 7 years in prison

for a boat crash that killed two people in August of 2020.

Dylan Steele pled guilty to two felony charges of boating under the influence resulting in death as well as other and other charges.

The state Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) says Steele was drinking with a group of friends at the broad river in Newberry

when he crashed into another boat.

Jamie Lindler and Andrew Bunnell both died from their injuries.

Steele was also given a $10-thousand dollar fine and 250 hours of community service.