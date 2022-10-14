Lexington Police searching for Ulta Beauty shoplifting suspects

The Lexington Police is asking the public's help in finding four individuals who were allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at Ulta Beauty.
Jessica Mejia,

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police is asking the public’s help in finding four individuals who were allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at Ulta Beauty.

The incident happened on Sept. 15 and led to the theft of over $10,000 of merchandise from the store, say authorities.

Police are asking individuals with any information on the suspects’ identities to contact Detective Tomaino at (803) 358-7271 or email at mtomaino@lexsc.com.

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News
Tags: , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts