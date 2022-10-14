Lexington Police searching for Ulta Beauty shoplifting suspects

The Lexington Police is asking the public's help in finding four individuals who were allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at Ulta Beauty.

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington Police is asking the public’s help in finding four individuals who were allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at Ulta Beauty.

The incident happened on Sept. 15 and led to the theft of over $10,000 of merchandise from the store, say authorities.

Police are asking individuals with any information on the suspects’ identities to contact Detective Tomaino at (803) 358-7271 or email at mtomaino@lexsc.com.

LPD needs to identify these four individuals as they are alleged to have been involved in a shoplifting incident on September 15, 2022, of over $10,000 of merchandise from Ulta Beauty. Contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or mtomaino@lexsc.com with information. pic.twitter.com/9BqGKJc6TS — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) October 14, 2022