West Columbia hosting recycling and drug-take-back day on Oct. 29
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— West Columbia residents looking to recycle their household items, papers, and electronics can bring those items to City Hall for recycling on Oct. 29 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
The City will hold the recycling event in conjunction with prescription drug take-back day.
Individuals can bring the following items for proper recycling:
• Scrap Metal (Appliances, Bicycles, Metal Shelving or Chairs, and Aluminum Cans)
• Electronics (Batteries, TVs, Computers, Printers, Game Systems, and Microwaves)
• Dry Paint (Up to four gallons of paint per household. Dried using sand or kitty litter)
• Tires (Up to four tires per household)
• Paper (A shred truck will shred on site)
• Prescriptions (Collected in conjunction with the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. No syringes or Liquids.)
The event will be held at 200 N. 12th Street, West Columbia.