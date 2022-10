Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Monday afternoon the UofSC Athletics Department the Gamecocks home game against Missouri will take place at 4pm on Oct .29th.

The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Since the Tigers joined the SEC in 2012 the teams from Columbia, MO and Columbia, SC have competed for the Mayor’s Cup.

Mizzou has won the past three and leads the overall series 7-5.