It’s Earthquake Preparedness Week in South Carolina!

It’s Earthquake Preparedness Week in South Carolina and it's time for the annual Great Southeast Shakeout Earthquake Drill!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s Earthquake Preparedness Week in South Carolina and it’s time for the annual Great Southeast Shakeout Earthquake Drill! It starts this Thursday at 10:20 a.m.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division will unveil the launch of a new earthquake preparedness resource today.

During the drill, SC EMD wants you to drop where you are, cover your head and neck as you crawl for shelter,

and hold onto your shelter with one hand.

It’s been a busy year for earthquakes in the Palmetto state as more than 80 were reported in Kershaw this year.