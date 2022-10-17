Kids & teens learn the ropes to avoid trouble through the Boxing B4 Bars program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One program is looking to teach your kids and teenagers the art of boxing to try and keep them out of trouble with the law.

The Boxing B4 Bars program is being held at the Warrior Warehouse at 7230 Middle Street in Columbia.

Curtis spoke with Lance Adams, founder of Boxing B4 Bars, about how this program not only teaches boxing techniques, Mixed Martial Arts, wrestling, among others, but teaches kids and teens how to defend themselves from different situations.

The Warrior Warehouse Fitness Facility will teach you the following:

Boxing

Kickboxing

MMA

Muay Thai

Jujitsu

Judo

Wrestling

Hardcore Fitness training

For more information on how you can get your kids involved, visit The Warrior Warehouse’s website or call (803) 569-7885.