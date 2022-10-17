Murdaugh defense attorneys file motion to compel defense to provide evidence

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Monday attorneys representing former attorney Alex Murdaugh filed a motion asking a judge to compel the state to provide a laundry list of information.

The evidence is all part of the state’s case against Murdaugh who is on trial for the June ’21 murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

The motion requests information such as tests of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh’s clothes, cell phone analysis, and complete autopsy files among other items.

In response to the motion, a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office says, “We’ve provided to the defense more than three-quarters of a terabyte of information. No Brady material will be withheld.”

Brady information is defined as the prosecutor is required to disclose under this rule includes any evidence favorable to the accused–evidence that goes towards negating a defendant’s guilt, that would reduce a defendant’s potential sentence, or evidence going to the credibility of a witness.

Murdaugh’s trial is scheduled to begin on January 23rd.