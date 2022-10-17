SC Department of Revenue: File by today to get 2021 rebate

If you're an extension filer who wants your state tax rebate before the year ends time is running out.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you’re an extension filer who wants your state tax rebate before the year ends time is running out.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue says the deadline is today if you want the rebate before December 31.

If you file after today you won’t get it until March of 2023.

Due to Hurricane Ian the department extended the deadline for extension filers to file individual income tax returns

to February 15, 2023.