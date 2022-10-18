College team celebrates win leading to fine

(CNN) — Alright you college football fans, remember Saturday’s game in Knoxville against Alabama?

After the Vols beat the Crimson Tide for the first time in fifteen years, Vol fans rushed the field. Then they fined the team $100,000 for that. Then these knuckleheads took. the. goalpost. down. oh wait it doesn’t stop there. those wild and crazy guys took said goalpost and went traipsing thru the town. To eventually throw the thing into the Tennessee river!

Then the school said “Hey we have a game Saturday. we need a goalpost.” So, they started raising money. As of 11 p.m. Monday night $152 thousand dollars have been raised exceeding the goal of $150,000. By the way, The Vols won, 52-49.