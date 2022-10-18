South Carolina early voting begins Oct. 24

Starting Monday, October 24th, South Carolinians will be able to vote early at specific locations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Election day is Tuesday, November 8, but new legislation passed this year allows South Carolina residents to vote early.

The State Election Commission believes this is more convenient for voters to have two extra weeks to cast their ballots instead of just one day.

Starting Monday, October 24th, South Carolinians will be able to vote early at specific locations.

“The one thing that you always need to bring with you anytime you vote in person, whether it’s early or at your polling place on Election Day, is your photo ID,” officials say. “Most people use their driver’s license but you also use a passport, veteran’s benefits card and more. There’s a whole list on SC Votes dot gov.”

Go to SC Votes.gov, for all the details.