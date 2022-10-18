Student accused of bringing loaded gun to school arrested

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), says a Keenan High school student has been arrested for bringing a loaded gun onto school property. According to investigators, school administrators were notified that the 17 year old boy had a gun after going through the metal detector. Authorities say members of the administration located the loaded gun in the students book bag and later determined that it was a firearm reported stolen out of Kingstree, South Carolina. The weapon was turned over to School Resource Officers.

Authorities say they have no indication that any of the students of staff members were presented with the the gun or threatened at any time.

The unidentified teenager is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful carry.